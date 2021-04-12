- 30 public schools in San Francisco are reopening for in-person classes today, primarily for younger students. On April 26, more schools will open for middle and high school students who have shown low engagement over the last year. [ABC 7]
- Joe Foppoli, the oldest brother of Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, is calling on his brother to resign as more calls grow for his resignation following a Chronicle investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations against him. [Chronicle]
- Foppoli's family has already forced him out of his CEO role at the family winery, Christopher Creek. [CBS SF]
- A new model predicts that the U.S. will top 608,000 COVID deaths by August, but if 95% of the population wears masks, 14,000 lives will be saved. [ABC 7]
- Salesforce announced that it is bringing back some employees to their downtown SF offices next month in "Volunteer Vaccinated Cohorts" of fewer than 100 people each. [KRON4]
- An early morning fire destroyed a home on Sunshine Drive in Concord today. [CBS SF]
- The Los Angeles woman accused in the death of her three children on Saturday, Liliana Carrillo, was reportedly in a custody battle with the children's father, who said she had been mentally unstable. [Associated Press]
- The number of homes newly listed for sale in San Francisco is at a 10-year high, and is nearly matched by the number of homes in contract. [Socketsite]
- The SF Giants swept the Rockies in their home-opening series, capping it off with a 4-0 win on Sunday. [Examiner]
Photo: Fran