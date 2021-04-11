- Contra Costa County residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the Oakland Coliseum. County health officials announced the news Saturday, adding that qualifying residents can book appointments through myturn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 422-4255; previously, those 50 years and older were only eligible to receive the vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum. [KTVU]
- Facebook turned part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday. Hundreds from predominantly underserved communities waited outside the social media giant's main campus this weekend to get a vaccine; no appointment was necessary and there were enough shots to vaccinate 1,200 people for the day. [KRON4]
- Two women died Saturday afternoon after their vehicle plunged into the Old Salinas River in Moss Landing. [KPIX]
- Daly City is launching a new program called “Saint Sentinel," with the hopes of mitigating violence against the Asian community. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Tenderloin Community Benefit District’s (TLCBD) new Youth Voice program will help empower young residents of the San Francisco neighborhood. [Hoodline]
- You're not imagining things: Bay Area traffic, especially across the Bay Bridge, is almost to pre-pandemic levels. [Chronicle]
- The world's largest freshwater fish species — which is endemic to the Amazon — washed up in Florida (because, Florida); it was likely released by an aquarium owner, who could no longer properly care for the fish, which regularly grow to lengths over 8 feet long and can tip the scales at 400lbs. [Mongabay]
- More and more colleges across the country are requiring students to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination prior to returning to campus in the fall. [NPR]
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff