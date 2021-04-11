Yesterday morning, Sebastopol police arrested ex-mayor Robert Jacob on "suspicion of sexual assault" against a teenager — who at the time of the incident was either 14 or 15 years old — as well as in connection to other sex crimes concerning minors.

The now-disgraced former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob was taken into custody by city police Saturday, which was confirmed by Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, according to the Chronicle. The 44-year-old's arrest was followed by a statement with initial information about the allegations involving sexual misconduct against at least one minor.

"On March 30, 2021, Sebastopol police officers received information of possible sexual assaults that occurred in the City of Sebastopol between December 2019 and March 2021," reads the release from the Sebastopol Police Department. "Upon investigation, the suspect was identified as Robert Jacob. On April 10, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Sebastopol police officers contacted Robert Jacob in the 7400 block of Woodland Avenue and took him into custody for an arrest warrant related to five felony and one misdemeanor sexual assault crimes against a minor, including 266j PC, 288(c)(1) PC, 88.2(a)(1) PC, 288.2(a)(2) PC, 288.4(a)(1) PC, and 289(i) PC."

The statement continues, adding that Jacob was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and is currently being held without bail; the investigation is still "ongoing" and "anyone with information is asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and refer to Report #21-0220."

According to the Press Democrat, the current Sebastopol Mayor Una Glass was notified of the arrest by the city manager and chief of police, though Glass was unaware of the exact allegations or offenses made against Jacobs at the time.

Jacob is "no longer on [Sebastopol City Council],” Glass said to the news outlet. “This is very, very disappointing, and I hope the victims of anything that he has done are taken care (of) … it’s extremely disappointing.”

Jacob founded the Sebastopol medical marijuana dispensary Peace in Medicine in 2007 (which later merged with the SPARC dispensary) and was elected to the City Council in 2012, riding a trail of adulation and praise from voters. In 2013, Jacob was elected mayor by the council members — making history as one of the first mayors in the nation with a background in the medical marijuana industry.

In a statement on social media, SPARC's Erich Pearson said, "The allegations against Robert Jacob, who has not been affiliated or associated with SPARC for several years, involve horrible and unconscionable actions. These abuses of power have no place in our communities nor our society, and have gone on for far too long. Our hearts and support go out to the victim and their families, and we at SPARC wish to make a clear statement that we believe victims and survivors, and this behavior in no way reflects on the culture and values that we hold dear."

Jacob's Linkedin profile currently describes himself as a "community advocate" and "inspirational leader" — characteristics we can agree have no application now.

Related: Eaze, The Uber of Pot Delivery, Partners With S.F.'s SPARC Dispensary [2014]

Image: Courtesy of Facebook