Popular TenderNob Hawaiian restaurant LihoLiho Yacht Club is undergoing a renovation, and the owners are relocating the operation temporarily this month to their other restaurant space at 3560 18th Street — which is home to Dear Inga.

The Eastern European-inspired Dear Inga was only open for five and a half months when the pandemic hit, and remained open for a bit last year serving to-go sausages and other takeout, later closing completely in August. The menu, from former Nopa and Spruce chef David Golovin, was a tribute to Golovin's Eastern European grandmother, who was named Inga.

The project was a collaboration between Golovin and LihoLiho partners Jeff Hanak (also managing partner of Nopa), and chef Ravi Kapur.

Now, as the team tells Eater following an announcement on Instagram, they are doing some "reconcepting" for Dear Inga, though it is apparently expected to reopen at some point in the swanky 18th Street space that was the not-so-long-ago home of Farina. In the meantime, LihoLiho, which has been doing a seemingly brisk takeout business for many months, will relocate to the Mission and open there for takeout and delivery on April 14, followed by outdoor dining starting on April 28. (It's unclear if they'll be utilizing the ability to open indoors at 25% or not, and by the 28th SF could be in the "Yellow" tier that permits 50% indoor capacity.)

"This temporary move will allow us to both utilize the beautiful outdoor space of 18th street and [conduct] a light remodel of [the] Sutter [Street restaurant]," the team writes. "Reservation announcements will be coming soonish."

The Dear Inga space boasts rooftop as well as sidewalk seating, and an alley next door that could be put to use as well.

Meanwhile, LihoLiho will not be doing takeout or delivery fare this week on their usual Wednesday to Saturday schedule, in order to move operations across town.

Fans should sign up for their newsletter "club" here, and stay informed as things evolve and change in the coming weeks, and get ahead of things when those reservations get released.

