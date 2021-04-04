- For the second year in a row, denizens across the Bay Area are celebrating the Easter holiday — mostly online. Religious centers across the region are opting to hold both small in-person services, all while allowing those who either can't attend IRL or don't feel comfortable doing so worship digitally; Hunky Jesus —for the second time, as well — will be a largely virtual affair. [SF Examiner/Chronicle]
- The body of a 19-year-old Oakland woman was found this week in Siskiyou County. The body of Tatiana Dugger was discovered last Sunday by a hiker in the remote NorCal area; her family reported her missing three months ago. [KTVU]
- An estimated 533 million Facebook users might've had their data hacked. The phone numbers and personal information belonging to around half a billion Facebook users might have been stolen — and posted online — in what's being described as an "unprecedented” security breach"; this means that roughly 19% of the social media giant’s 2.8 billion individual profiles were compromised. [Business Insider]
- The cross on Mount Davidson lights up for 98th Easter (despite its usual sunrise service being canceled.) [ABC7]
- After nearly four years in the Castro, LGBTQ+ social club The Academy has announced that it is expanding to daytime hours. [Hoodline]
- High-brown fashion and upscale regalia will not be a thing in San Francisco — but the industries behind making those clothes will take a long time to recover from the pandemic. [SF Examiner]
- From San Ho Won to The Bird, bid this weekend farewell with a hefty serving of crunchy, deep-fried poultry goodness. [Eater SF]
Image: Detail of the cross on top of Mt Davidson (Courtesy of Getty Images/Sundry Photography)