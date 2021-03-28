- Condo and home prices are down some 8% since this time last year — but three-quarters of a million dollars will still only get you so far. The Chronicle today ran a piece about how much $1M (because that's a relatable sum of money, to begin with) will get you for a "starter" home or condo in either San Francisco or Oakland; per a Compass real estate agent, "$1M and under [listings] in San Francisco are virtually only condos [...] and there are just a few of them at that." [Chronicle]
- Demonstrations across the Bay Area erupted yesterday to denounce hate against Asian Americans. Rallies in San Francisco, Oakland, and elsewhere in the region were held in response to recent attacks on Asian American across the country; “Really it’s not a matter of which generation, it’s a matter of all generations," someone said in a San Francisco crowd, adding "If we don’t do anything right now, I think my grandkids would regret it if I didn’t do anything.” [KPIX]
- The California Employment Development Department (EDD) released new information on extending unemployment claims Saturday. The EDD also updated its "data dashboard" with statistics on claims and payouts its made since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for transparency; people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits from the federal government can now certify for benefits starting today. [ABC7]
- A man was arrested early Saturday morning in San Jose after a hit-and-run crash left another man dead. [NBC Bay Area]
- Despite community outrage, The Creamery — a cafe located a few blocks from Oracle Park for 12 years — will now open on the ground floor of a new apartment complex at 1801 Mission Street. [Mission Local]
- With more communicable variants on the rise, Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiology and biostatistics professor and the director of UCSF’s Prevention and Public Health Group, is warning that we're still a long ways away from seeing the end tp this pandemic — "I think we’re maybe at the 25-yard line.” [SF Examiner]
- After having shuttered its indoor dining in March, Michell-starred Ju-Ni has moved its iconic omakase counter outside; the "outdoor chef’s counter" is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. [Eater SF]
