- Construction workers digging at a dilapidated Vallejo bridge discovered two people that had been living inside a 20-foot-long human-made cave. The discovery of the pair of cave dwellers while excavating near an embankment prompted dozens of local police, firefighters, and rescue workers from both Vallejo and nearby agencies to meet at the bridge at Sacramento Street and Farragut Avenue; the first responder took out sleeping bags, clothing, and other items from the cave — which measured only three feet height. [Chronicle]
- A San Jose Target was evacuated Friday afternoon after reports were made of a man walking inside the store with a gun. Thankfully, the firearm turned out to be a toy gun and confirmed to be a "replica/toy gun" when local police arrived at 2:15 p.m.; the suspect was arrested though after it was found he had a felony warrant. [NBC Bay Area]
- UC Berkeley alumna author of many cherished children’s books, Beverly Cleary, has died at 104 years old. The wordsmith behind books like “Henry Huggins,” “Ramona and Beezus” and “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” Cleary died at her home in Carmel of natural causes; in her career, Cleary had authored over 40 books. [KPIX]
- The Tenderloin community-based support organization Hospitality House is set to host its 36th annual art auction to support its Community Arts Program next week — virtually, of course. [Hoodline]
- Mayor Breed remains optimistic that San Francisco will "bounce back" from COVID-19 — though, it may take some time (years, even). [ABC7]
- Amid an atmosphere of increased violence against Asian Americans, many parents of you Asian American children have vocalized their fears of sending them back to school. [Mission Local]
- Oakland residents have used the pandemic as an opportunity to explore Charles Fleming’s book about the old Key Route stairways. [Oaklandside]
- The Tono Coffee's Palo Alto pop-up will again offer its original pastries (with Asian twists) starting next week. [Hoodline]
- With variants of COVID-19 emerging in the Bay Area and elsewhere in the country, booster shots against the novel pathogen are likely in our future this summer and fall. [BBC]
