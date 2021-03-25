- An officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect, following a chase, led to a massive traffic mess on Highway 84 in Fremont on Wednesday. The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and linked to an armed robbery, and apparently he died in a shootout with police in the middle of the freeway. [KTVU]
- Alameda County is in talks with the state about taking over the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site from FEMA. FEMA was only planning to run the site for eight weeks, through mid-April, but keeping it running will depend on more vaccine supply from the feds. [NBC Bay Area]
- One of the people killed in an early morning crash Tuesday on I-5 near Lodi has been identified as an Oakland-raised basketball star, Oscar Frayer. Frayer was a senior at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and he was in an SUV along with two others that crashed into a CHP vehicle on the shoulder. [CBS SF]
- New data shows COVID-19 patients are staying longer in the hospital, on average in Santa Clara County in the last couple months — 9 days on average, versus 7.2 pre-January 15. [KRON4]
- A person was killed Wednesday night while walking on the 580 freeway in Oakland near the High Street off-ramp. [CBS SF]
- Palo Alto police are investigating some playground vandalism as a hate crime. [CBS SF]
- After 10 years and 13.7 million followers, Chrissy Teigen is quitting Twitter, saying, "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively." [KRON4]
- Merchants on SF's 24th Street are still divided on the removal of dozens of mature ficus trees, which was underway this week. [Mission Local]
