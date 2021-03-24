- A 43-year-old man, Michael Lopez, who was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, was arrested Monday morning after multiple alleged assaults, including two Asian women and an Asian man in the Polk Gulch neighborhood. The incidents happened near Polk and Clay, and Lopez also allegedly attacked a homeless man with a broomstick. [CBS SF]
- Police in Santa Rosa have identified the suspect, still at large, in a Tuesday night hit-and-run that killed a sleeping homeless woman, and they say the crime was intentional. The suspect has been identified as Clifford Adams, a man in his 40s, and he fled the scene on foot after the incident and has not been found. [KTVU]
- A 36-year-old San Francisco, Antonio Montalvo, was convicted by a jury Wednesday in an October 2019 sexual assault of an intoxicated woman outside her apartment building. [Examiner]
- SF Mayor London Breed announced a new patrol program Wednesday, a collaboration between the Street Violence Intervention Program, Community Youth Center, and Self-help for the Elderly, which will aim to combat violence against Asian and Pacific Islander communities in the city. [ABC 7]
- A new report found that tourism in San Francisco plunged to the tune of $8 billion in 2020, and it isn't expected to fully recover until 2025. [Chronicle]
- Despite there not being very many people downtown, hundreds of janitors went on strike in San Francisco today, demanding safer working conditions — and the strike is expected to last three days. [NBC Bay Area]
- Pfizer announced that it is beginning a trial for an oral antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. [KRON4]
- Surprise! Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen has reopened in the Mission, after saying it was closed for good. [Eater]