- A homeless woman was killed Tuesday night when she was hit by a car in Santa Rosa, possibly intentionally. Police are investigating and still don't know if the incident, which happened on Roberts Avenue, was an accident or intentional, and the driver fled the scene and remains at large. [KTVU]
- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Oakland gas station early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at a Valero station at 22nd and East 12th streets around 2:30 a.m., and the victim was not from Oakland. [KTVU]
- Earlier, on Tuesday evening around 5:45 p.m., a Citrus Heights man was shot and critically wounded in Oakland while sitting in a parked car on 104th Avenue near International Boulevard. [Mercury News]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man — a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s — who exposed himself to a teenager at Half Moon Bay High School at around on 2 p.m. Tuesday. [Bay City News]
- On top of that job he just took with an SF-based mental health startup, Prince Harry will also serve as a commissioner with the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder, working on a six-month study of disinformation in America. [KRON4]
- Incline Village, the town on the Nevada side of North Lake Tahoe, just got new short-term rental rules, but no actual limit on the number of rentals in neighborhoods, which is what full-time residents wanted. [Chronicle]
- A crane being used in a Netflix shoot in Pasadena fell during high winds and crashed into a two-story home, injuring one person. [ABC 7]
- Actor George Segal, an Oscar nominee and longtime character actor who was lately on "The Goldbergs," died Tuesday at age 87 following complications from bypass surgery. [Associated Press]
Photo by Torehan Sharman on Unsplash