- The actual removal process for 31 mature ficus trees on the 24th Street corridor began on Monday, and more came down today. The trees were at the center of a years-long controversy after more than 50 were slated for removal because of their age and propensity to fall down. [Hoodline]
- In a new update to the SFMTA board, Muni brass says that light-rail service on the K, L, and M lines isn't going to return until early 2022. Other Muni Metro service is expected to return in May, but residents on those three lines are screwed, and Muni only expects 85% of its previous services to return by next January. [Chronicle]
- The overdose crisis continues in San Francisco, with fatal ODs up 69% so far this year compared to the same period last year. [Examiner]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf unveiled details of a guaranteed basic income program larger than any other U.S. city has tried — it will target 600 families that are Black, Indigenous, or people of color, and give them $500 per month. [Bay City News]
- There was severe traffic on 101 in San Mateo in both directions following police activity south of the San Mateo Bridge. [CBS SF]
- Stock-trading app Robinhood is moving closer to an IPO following a confidential filing. [SF Business Times]
- Some local infectious disease experts continue to warn against indoor dining, even for the vaccinated, especially if they are older or otherwise vulnerable, citing the unknowns around COVID variants that continue to circulate and could lead to a fourth wave of infections around the Bay. [Chronicle]
- The drama at the SF school board over member Alison Collins' five-year-old tweets about Asian Americans continues, with two members introducing a resolution to strip her of titles and committee memberships. [Examiner]
- A new national report finds that the pedestrian fatality rate rose 22 percent in the first months of the pandemic, due in part to more dangerous driving behaviors. [Streetsblog]