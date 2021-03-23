A quartet of teenagers — two 18-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — were spotted by San Francisco police allegedly in the act of committing several auto burglaries on Sunday afternoon near Fisherman's Wharf, and they were arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes.

SFPD officers say in a release that they were conducting an auto burglary operation on Sunday when they saw a suspect vehicle, a Volkswagen, that had been connected to several earlier crimes in the area of North Point and Taylor streets. Officers say they observed two suspects committing auto burglaries and then returning to the Volkswagen.

It's unclear if there was a pursuit that ensued, but officers say they then spotted the car on Stockton Street near North Point, at which point they employed spike strips to disable the vehicle. The driver was able to avoid the spike strips, but in speeding away apparently lost control of the Volkswagen and collided with several other vehicles. The suspects then attempted to flee on foot, but officers arrested all four within minutes after establishing a perimeter around the area.

The suspects were reportedly found to be well armed, and in possession of backpacks, luggage, cash, laptops, and other items reported stolen. (Who's leaving all these laptops in their cars?!) They also were allegedly in possession of burglary tools, and as seen in the photo below, one highly creepy clown/child mask.

In total, police believe the crew had committed at least 10 robberies, seven of them in the area of the Wharf.

The two 18-year-olds arrested have been identified as Donjuan Watson Jr. and Jalin Washington, both of San Francisco. One of the 16-year-olds is also from San Francisco, and the other is from South San Francisco.

The 18-year-olds were booked into SF County Jail on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony. The juveniles were booked on similar charges as well as juvenile delinquency, and one was charged with driving without a license and hit and run.