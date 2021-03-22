Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were left injured over the weekend in two separate shootings.

The first shooting occurred early Saturday morning, at 1:42 a.m., in the area of Alemany Boulevard and Ellsworth Street in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. As KPIX reports, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found the boy injured from being grazed by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the wound.

Another 12-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries in a road rage shooting in Silver Terrace last week.

The second shooting occurred Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. in Mission Bay. As KPIX reports, officers responded to the "1900 block of Fourth Street" — apparently near UCSF's Mission Bay campus, though there actually isn't a 1900 block of Fourth Street, because it dead-ends at Hospital Street — after a report of shots fired, and they found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo of Alemeny Boulevard at Ellsworth via Google Streetview