- A carousel of humanity — painters, skateboarders, and supportive passersby — rallied in SF and Oakland's Chinatowns yesterday to support Asian communities. Several hundred people descend at the upper level of Chinatown’s Portsmouth Square at noon yesterday for a community art event in SF, holding signs that read “Respect everyone’s grandma,” “Hate is a virus” and “Asians belong"; some 80 other people were in Oakland's Madison Square Park later Saturday afternoon to stand (and, for some, skate) in against anti-Asian violence. [Chronicle]
- A man was killed and three other people were injured Friday night and early Saturday morning in East Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Signs of small business recovery are definitely present in the Mission District with many eateries, oddity shops, and salons hiring for new positions. [Mission Local]
- Speaking of recovery: San Francisco, however, isn't likely to see pre-pandemic levels of tourism until at least 2024, as some industry experts speculate. [SF Examiner]
- A wrong-way driver caused a crash Sunday Morning that closed the southbound direction of State Highway 85 in San Jose, temporarily. [KRON4]
- Late Saturday morning, a disabled Asian man discovered someone had set his car on fire at his Redwood City residence. [ABC7]
- JFK Drive was very much alive with demonstrators calling for the street to remain car-free after the pandemic and to "give [the street] back to the people." [Twitter]
