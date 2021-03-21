A young pup was stolen by a not-all-too-good samaritan after he did a “welfare check” on an injured victim involved in last Sunday’s multi-car crash on the Bay Bridge — but CHP has now retrieved the dog, returning it to its rightful owner.

This past Sunday, a large car crash in the westbound lanes of I-80 (just west of the toll plaza metering lights) injured the driver of an Acura and left ther white, one-year-old terrier vulnerable. Seeing the wreckage, a red-colored Scion — with Oregon license plates — stopped at the scene to “check on the welfare” of those involved in the severe car accident; pictures taken from the scene show a red Honda Civic having collided with a barrier wall, while an off-gray Acura was photographed with seriously damaged front and rear bumpers.

CHP officers tracked down the Scion the following nite & returned the dog to its rightful owner. Looking for video of anyone passing through area during incident, as male subject was walking in lanes & possibly confronted passing vehicles. Contact CHP-SF. 3/3 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 21, 2021

But while checking up on those at the crash site, the male driver of the Scion apparently took the opportunity to dog-snatch the young terrier, according to KPIX.

The news outlet reports that investigating officers eventually managed to track down the thief to their San Francisco address. Upon arriving, on-site authorities discovered the missing terrier and quickly returned the dog to its rightful owner. Unsurprisingly, the Scion owner was supposedly uncooperative during the investigation of the crash.

The investigation is on-going and the Scion owner is being uncooperative at this time. We were glad to rescue and return ‘Prince’ back to its rightful owner. pic.twitter.com/pC0PA0tMzo — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 21, 2021

The San Francisco Area-branch of the California Highway Patrol is still asking for the public’s assistance in investigating the crash.

Your CHP San Francisco Area is asking for the public’s assistance with any video/dash camera footage, from a major-injury, multi-veh collision which occurred on I-80 w/b, SFOBB, just west of the metering lights, on March 13, at approximately 7:00 pm. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/cvl2xb1HOH — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 21, 2021

Those with "any video/dash camera footage" from that "major-injury, multi-vehicle collision" are encouraged to contact CHP over the agency's social media channels or by calling them at (415) 557-1094.

