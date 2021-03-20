- After over three decades, SF police identified James Francis Edwards as the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a food bank in the Mission District. Now in his 70s, the elderly man was arrested this week after he was confronted by Santa Barbara County police; Edwards is expected to be transferred to San Francisco County, where he will then be arraigned on the charges sometime next week; Edwards is suspected to have killed 46-year-old Lamar Vaughn outside the Martin de Porres House of Hospitality on the morning of November 5, 1990. [SF Examiner]
- A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, registering at a magnitude of 7.0 — and shaking buildings as far south as Tokyo. A tsunami warning was initially issued for parts of the country's northern coastline, though it's since been lifted; no reports of damages or injuries have been initially reported. [Associated Press]
- One group of Bay Area artists are set to give out some 20,000 masks — that are meant to double as "wearable art" — to underserved San Francisco communities as part of a public education campaign on the merits of still wearing face coverings as we inch closer to ending the pandemic. [KPIX]
- Called "Madera @ Downtown West," one of San Jose's newest large-scale building projects has received final approval from the San Jose Planning Department; the location will be right next to the proposed Google Village campus and Diridon Station. [Hoodline]
- Speaking of the South Bay: Denizens of the region of NorCal continue to have phenomenal poke bowl-centered eateries to order from this weekend (and long after). [Hoodline]
- As the coronavirus continues to adapt and evolve to its human hosts, booster shots might be in our future to help keep the efficacy of already-administered vaccines high. [KRON4]
Image: Getty Images/xavierarnau