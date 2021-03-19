- Since launching just a day ago, a GoFundMe page set up to cover the medical expenses of Xiao Zhen Xie — the 75-year-old who fought off her attacker with a wooden plank — has raised almost $740K in donations. Xie managed to beat her assailer with a piece of lumber laying around after she was struck in the face, causing her face to swell and bleed, especially around her eyes; all the donations made through the GoFundMe page, which was set up by her grandson, will go toward her mounding medical expenses and help improve her quality of life. [GoFundMe]
- SF police have asked for the people's help identifying a suspect and a "person of interest" in an aggravated assault that happened on a stopped Muni bus last year. The victim involved in the October attack suffered a traumatic brain injury, leading them to be transported to a local hospital; almost a half-year later, they're still hospitalized. [KPIX]
- Condemning the recent attacks on Asian Americans, Newsom questions "what the hell is wrong with us" — though, one can presume that our country's history of exploiting Asian Americans and portrayal of them in racist tropes on popular media shows is... well, one reason behind that "wrong." [ABC7]
- Advocates for a car-less JFK Drive will rally Saturday in support of a permanent ban on automobile traffic through that stretch of Golden Gate Park. [Hoodline]
- To date, Oakland’s Reimagining Public Safety Task Force has approved 88 detailed proposals to dim the prominence of the Oakland Police Department in the city, as well as look into non-police alternatives for addressing such things like mental health emergencies. [Oaklandside]
- While the pandemic has opened up work for some, for San Francisco’s Gen Z residents, it's mostly come at the cost of future opportunities. [Mission Local]
- The Noe Art Mart continues this weekend — offering queer creators a venue to showcase and sell their works during COVID-19. [Hoodline]
- And the reason why it's vital to get both doses of either your Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is that the first acts as a "primer" for your immune system, while the second one performs like a "booster" when administered. [NPR]
Image: Courtesy of Focqus, LLC/iStock/Getty Images Plus