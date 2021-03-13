- Some 500 protestors — including District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen — tuned in for an hour-long Zoom-in protest Friday, denouncing potential CCSF job and spending cuts. The City College announced that it may lay off as much as 200 staffers may be cut soon, amassing to roughly 30% of the college’s current full-time faculty and nearly 75% of its current administrators; the college is also planning on implemented budget cuts (that will largely affect the number of class sections being offered next year). [Mission Local]
- Oakland's St. Mary’s Center continues to distribute food donations to many homeless encampments and parked RVs in West Oakland. [Oaklandside]
- The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for details on a male suspect who broke into the Emkay Diamonds store in San Carlos early Saturday, escaping with at least $32K worth of jewelry. [KPIX]
- After a mobile COVID-19 vaccine in Oakland was set up to assist underserved Latinx and Black communities in the area, equity concerns began coming to the surface after it was found that the vast majority of those who received inoculations were white. [NBC Bay Area]
- Beloved late-night eatery Tommy’s Joynt is set to offer indoor dining soon. [Hoodline].
- Two melanistic — "all black" — jaguars have been documented by camera traps in Panama’s Mamoní Valley protected forest, representing only a handful of the type of big cats ever documented in the country. [Mongabay]
- On Friday, the City of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27M to the family of George Floyd, settling the family’s lawsuit — among the largest of its kind against excessive police force; in September, the City of Louisville paid $12M to Breonna Taylor's family in a similar case. [NYT]
Image: Getty Images/Conrad J Camit