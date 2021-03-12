- After a few days of sunshine and clear skies, rain showers are forecasted to come our way sometime Sunday. While Saturday is looking mild and somewhat sunny, Sunday will see steady rain later in the day that might last until Monday morning; next week, too, looks like it's going to be a wet one with mild showers sprinkled throughout. [Weather.com]
- North Fair Oaks, a suburb in Redwood City, had its shelter-in-place order lifted Friday afternoon after a substance found earlier in the day was deemed not to be hazardous. After an on-duty deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office found an unknown material while walking in the area Friday morning, the City placed a precautionary shelter-in-place order for residents of the neighborhood; that order was lifted at 1:40 p.m. — just shy of three hours after the material was discovered. [NBC Bay Area]
- Food-free breweries, wineries, and distilleries can reopen on March 13. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), on Saturday, March 13, breweries, wineries, and distilleries that do not serve food can reopen in every county across the state. [Eater SF].
- Though by their inherent nature still worrisome, some health experts believe the danger associated with COVID-19 variants has been wildly inflated. [Mission Local]
- Police said Friday a group of armed suspects forced entry into a unit at the Mosaic Apartments on Fremont Boulevard around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday night; one of the suspects allegedly fired at one of the armed suspects — who later died. [KPIX]
- Bird watching along Oakland's shorelines — which sit along the Great Pacific Flyway for migratory birds — is a phenomenal option to help you get outside this weekend. [Oaklandside]
- There's a chance those who qualify for the $1.4K stimulus could see their payments directly deposited in their bank accounts this weekend. [WSJ]
- But that's not to say many (about seven million people) aren't still waiting to receive their tax refunds — that they filed back in January or February. [Washington Post]
Image: Getty Images/Nikolay Tsuguliev