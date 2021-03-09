- The first 7,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appear to arrived in the Bay Area, in Santa Clara County. County health officials hope to use the one-shot vaccine to boost vaccination rates in the hardest-hit areas. [KRON4]
- Also, Santa Clara County has decided not to sign the contract with the state's chosen vaccine administration consultant, Blue Shield, and other Bay Area counties may follow. County officials says they already have their own appointment system and vaccination sites that work well and they don't need "more bureaucracy," just "more vaccine." [Chronicle]
- VERY controversially, the New York Times has published a piece proclaiming "The Best Bagels Are in California (Sorry, New York)." The piece highlights Midnite Bagel, the pop-up born at Tartine that now operates from a Ferry Building stand and sells at Linea Cafe, and Boichik Bagels in Berkeley.
- Some people are seeing a reaction about a week after getting the Moderna vaccine: a red, itchy rash they're calling "Moderna arm." [CBS SF]
- A 39-year-old Marin County woman who was allegedly seen shoplifting at an Asian market in Mountain View on Monday has been charged with a hate crime for later spitting in an Asian man's food at a local diner and telling him to "go back where he came from." [KTVU]
- Alameda County businesses expect the county to advance to the "Red" tier today, and Solano County may move as well. [CBS SF]
- Those pro-Trumpers who are still occupying a bridge in Lafayette to tell everyone the election was fraudulent are holding firm as the city council tries to get them and their signs removed. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some new data shows that job opportunities in San Francisco fell by 50% last year. [KRON4]
Photo: Darwin Bell