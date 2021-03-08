A bit more potentially dramatic weather is arriving today and tomorrow, with the possibility of some rare thunder and lightning that hopefully won't spark any fires this time.

Rain is moving into the Bay Area starting in the North Bay this afternoon, with showers possible in northern Sonoma and Napa by mid-afternoon, and rain arriving in SF and the South Bay by evening. Accuweather's radar shows possible thunder cells moving into Mendocino County by early afternoon, but the National Weather Service says the thunderstorms around the Bay will primarily be concentrated on Tuesday.

The storms will hit the North Bay by late morning Tuesday and move south, with lightning possible as well as heavy downpours and small hail.

Coastal mountains will get the most rain from these storms, with between one and two inches, according to the NWS. Most of the rest of the Bay can expect under an inch.

Plus maybe hail.

Showers continue into Wednesday, with a chilly high of 52 and low of 41. Then on Thursday the sun comes out again, and things warm back up a bit on Friday and Saturday, with highs in low 60s.

For an illustration of what's going on out over the Pacific, see the gif below showing all the lightning strikes over the ocean last night.

Photo: Florian Olivo