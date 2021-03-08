A bit more potentially dramatic weather is arriving today and tomorrow, with the possibility of some rare thunder and lightning that hopefully won't spark any fires this time.

Rain is moving into the Bay Area starting in the North Bay this afternoon, with showers possible in northern Sonoma and Napa by mid-afternoon, and rain arriving in SF and the South Bay by evening. Accuweather's radar shows possible thunder cells moving into Mendocino County by early afternoon, but the National Weather Service says the thunderstorms around the Bay will primarily be concentrated on Tuesday.

The storms will hit the North Bay by late morning Tuesday and move south, with lightning possible as well as heavy downpours and small hail.

Coastal mountains will get the most rain from these storms, with between one and two inches, according to the NWS. Most of the rest of the Bay can expect under an inch.

Plus maybe hail.

Rain 🌧️ is in the forecast from Monday-Wednesday, but we may be in for a jolt ⚡️or two as some isolated thunderstorms ⛈️come ashore on Tuesday.



Be sure to stay weather-ready this week! #CaWx #BayAreaWx #CentralCoastWx pic.twitter.com/JxpCKtRULu — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 8, 2021 Rain showers will be possible over the Bay Area beginning later today and will become more widespread Tuesday into Wednesday. Increased potential for thunderstorms Tuesday & Wednesday with small hail, infrequent lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/9qHIxUSxvC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 8, 2021

Showers continue into Wednesday, with a chilly high of 52 and low of 41. Then on Thursday the sun comes out again, and things warm back up a bit on Friday and Saturday, with highs in low 60s.

For an illustration of what's going on out over the Pacific, see the gif below showing all the lightning strikes over the ocean last night.

Hello Night 🦉 -- Impressive amount of lightning ⚡over the last 12 hours off the West Coast. ⛈#cawx pic.twitter.com/OcDDK0vhm1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 8, 2021

Photo: Florian Olivo