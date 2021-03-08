- The CDC has issued new guidance saying fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks, but still no one should be traveling. The guidance also suggests that everyone should still be wearing masks in public spaces, whether vaccinated or not. [New York Times]
- Three people were injured in a head-on collision stemming from sideshow activity in Solano County on Saturday night. Roving caravans of vehicles were participating in sideshows in multiple locations, moving from Suisun City to Vacaville to Fairfield. [CBS SF]
- Ghost Ship fire defendant Derick Almena will be sentenced in court today. Almena agreed to a plea deal in January, pleading guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, and he faces up to 12 years but may only get an additional two years of house arrest. [ABC 7]
- Hundreds of people, many wearing red, walked across the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday in a show of solidarity with the people Myanmar. [Chronicle]
- A man and a woman were found stabbed and non-fatally injured in Mountain View around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. [CBS SF]
- We've only got one more week of Daylight Savings Times to deal with before that awful night when we lose an hour. [ABC 7]
- Diner fraud, in which restaurant guests rack up high bills and then dispute the charges based on contactless payment procedures, is becoming an issue for local restaurants during the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- Former SF Mayor Willie Brown has gotten his second vaccine dose and says he's doing fine. [ABC 7]
- Check out a new drone view of the Presidio Tunnel Tops project, now well underway. [ABC 7]
- The fallout continues from Oprah's event-television interview with Harry and Meghan, including in Britain where Black Britons are newly enraged about revelations of racism in the royal family. [New York Times]
Photo: CastroCam.net