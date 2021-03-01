A one-alarm fire in the Outer Mission Monday morning has destroyed one home and displaced seven residents.

The fire was first reported around 11 a.m., according to SF Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter, and video below shows the raging blaze as it rushed through the two-story structure at 64 Lawrence Avenue. Six people in the house reportedly required rescue.

UPDATE: Here is a video (Media free to use) of what our first in-engine company observed, and was told of the six people requiring rescue. https://t.co/XjTVgHqu7K pic.twitter.com/8LBpeyDttA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2021

Baxter later reported that seven people at the residence were injured and were in "mild to moderate" condition following their rescue.

The residents were sheltered in the backyard, and Baxter initially said that only one person required medical attention.

Seven Injured in House Fire in Outer Mission (Outer Mission, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/4I3UBoeINm — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2021

Baxter said that the fire was isolated to the one residence, and there was mild damage to one adjacent structure, at 66 Lawrence Avenue. Another residence at 60 Lawrence was also attached but appeared undamaged.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.