- The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death at China Camp State Park in San Rafael. The body of a man was found in the park on Sunday afternoon near the entrance to the park, and the victim has not been publicly identified. [Chronicle]
- There was an emotional prayer vigil Sunday at Concordia Park in Oakland for a father and youth mentor who was gunned down in front of his children at a football practice last week. [KTVU]
- Former Mrs. Gavin Newsom turned Republican shout machine Kimberly Guilfoyle is rumored to be contemplating a move back to California to run for public office? [ABC 7]
- Police in San Jose made 13 arrests over the last week of alleged gang members in a crackdown on street violence — some of which was targeting area gardeners and landscapers. [CBS SF]
- In what seems like the tenth article the Chronicle has published on the subject, once again, postal change-of-address data shows that the vast majority of Bay Area residents who moved last year just moved counties and did not leave the state. [Chronicle]
- Police in Concord are investigating a homicide near the airport and a popular shopping center, with a body found in the street. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU]
- United Airlines is now planning to furlough over 3,000 workers at SFO, after the federally mandated March 31 date for keeping them on the payroll has passed — with the airline saying demand is not improving. [SF Business Times]
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images