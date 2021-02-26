- The Oakland A's stadium plans on the waterfront near Jack London Square have taken a key step forward. The city released the draft environmental impact report for the project, which includes 30,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, hotels with up to 400 rooms, and 540 units of housing. [Chronicle]
- The victim in a brazen shooting that occurred in front of a bunch of kids at a youth football practice in Oakland on Wednesday has been identified as Reuben Lewis. Lewis was a father of three, and watching his kids and waiting to take them home when a 36-year-old suspect — who later turned himself in — came up on a motorcycle and shot him. [KTVU]
- The repair of the washed-out portion of Highway 1 in Big Sur following that late January landslide is expected to be completed by early this summer at a cost of $11.5 million. [Mercury News]
- A four-month-old Maltese puppy was stolen out of a vehicle near Union Square, and police arrested a suspect who refuses to say what he did with the dog. [KRON4]
- Marin and Santa Clara counties also ended vaccine partnerships with One Medical on Thursday, following similar moves by SF, San Mateo and Alameda counties, after reports that its clinics gave vaccines to ineligible people. [ABC 7]
- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says it detained two men Wednesday after serving a search warrant at a property south of Santa Rosa on Stoney Point Road, where they found stolen vehicles and vehicle parts, and roosters bred for fighting. [KRON4]
- The California Public Utilities Commission has issued a 16-page draft proposal outlining how it expects to oversee PG&E's ongoing fire mitigation and safety efforts. [KRON4]
- Newsflash: Mitch McConnell is still a piece of shit, and he would "absolutely" support Trump if he became the Republican nominee in 2024. [CNN]