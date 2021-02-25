- A sinkhole opened up on the Sixth Street northbound off-ramp of 280 on Thursday, temporarily trapping a car. The #1 lane will remain closed as repairs get underway, but the other two lanes have reopened. [CBS SF]
- Federal authorities have charged two San Francisco men for a smash-and-grab burglary of an FBI agent's car in the East Bay, which included the theft of the agent's handgun and badge. San Francisco police arrested Marvin Raul Guerra and Jose Ochoa Gutierrez on Saturday, hours after the theft, having located Guerra's residence via his license plate. [Chronicle]
- Included in Phase 1B of vaccinations in San Francisco, which began on Wednesday, are Muni drivers and SFMTA employees. They are being grouped with "emergency services" personnel. [Examiner]
- One person is dead and one suspect has been arrested after a shooting near a youth football practice in East Oakland. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Moscone Center reopened Thursday for vaccine appointments, and will be operating at a capacity of 4,000 people per day due to supplies, for now. [ABC 7]
- Airbnb reported a big fourth-quarter loss of $3.9 billion in its first financial reporting as a publicly traded company. [Associated Press]
- Old Saint Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco is pleading with the public for financial support, saying it is danger of closing completely. [ABC 7]
- The House passed sweeping civil rights protections for gay and transgender people today, with most Republicans voting against, and it is not looking like there are 10 Republicans in the Senate who would pass it. [New York Times]
Photo: CHP/Twitter