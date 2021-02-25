- An arrest has been made in the January 26 burglary at the Cliff House in which several valuable pieces of art and memorabilia were stolen. The SFPD served a warrant at an Outer Richmond home on February 12, and several of those items were recovered. [CBS SF]
- Just days after the nation's COVID death toll topped 500,000, California's total topped 50,000 after Los Angeles County reported a backlog of deaths. [Associated Press]
- 26-year-old Darryon Williams of Stockton has now been charged in Saturday’s drive-by shooting of first responders in Antioch, a murder in Discovery Bay, a robbery in Brentwood, as well as assault and gun charges. [KRON4]
- SF Police Officer Nicholas M. Buckley, who was found to have given false testimony in a gun case in 2016 and was then put on desk duty, is back on patrol in the Bayview. [Examiner]
- San Francisco firefighters quickly contained a small structure fire this morning at 1641 Washington Street in Nob Hill, and no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- Bay Area Rite-Aid stores have joined CVS and Walgreens and have begun taking COVID vaccine appointments. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 48-year-old Yuba City man was arrested in Guerneville Tuesday night on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after allegedly smashing into two parked cars in the Safeway parking lot in a "drunken rampage." [Press Democrat]
- Airbnb appears to be giving up a three-story building at 650 Seventh Street that it has been leasing since 2017. [SF Business Times]
- There's another worrying new coronavirus variant, this one with a mutation that helps it evade (somewhat) the body's natural immune response, that's been found in scattered cases around New York City and the northeast. [CNN]
- Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot in the chest Wednesday night in Hollywood and two of her three French bulldogs, Koji and Gustavo, were stolen. [CNN]
