- The FDA has released study results on Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID vaccine, and it's good news. The vaccine was found to be 72% effective in the U.S. and 86% effective at preventing severe disease, and the FDA could approve its use as soon as Saturday. [New York Times]
- Despite the huge slide in apartment rental prices in San Francisco last year, rents here are still higher than anywhere in the nation. Also, the slide is likely over and even shows signs of reversing in some parts of the region, according to a new Zillow report. [Chronicle]
- The Times notes that the recall effort gaining steam against Governor Gavin Newsom is part of a larger trend in which "pandemic-weary Americans are taking their rage and grief out on chief executives." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is being criticized over lockdown order, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is being assailed for high infection rates in border towns, popular Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is taking heat, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is getting national attention over the nursing home death scandal. [New York Times]
- A "real world test" of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel has found it 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots, and 62% effective after one shot. [Associated Press]
- San Francisco is making $500 available in low-income family tax credits to struggling SF taxpayers, whether they are documented or not. [Chronicle]
- With the counties' move in to the "Red" tier, Cinemark just announced the reopening of movie theaters in San Mateo and Marin counties this week and next. [CBS SF]
- A new startup based in Santa Monica, We Drive-Ins, is spearheading a new model for watching first-run movies from your car with premium food and beverage packages. [ABC 7]
- This month's full moon, the Snow Moon, will peak on Saturday. [KRON4]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram