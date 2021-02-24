- Two SF supervisors are calling for an investigation into a revenue-sharing deal between the operators of the Ferris Wheel in Golden Gate Park and the nonprofit Parks Alliance. The deal would give $1 of every $18 ticket sold to the Parks Alliance to help pay for the park's interrupted 150th anniversary celebrations, but the Parks Alliance was named in the federal corruption probe as one of the alleged collectors of graft from city contractors for Mohammed Nuru. [NBC Bay Area]
- Vaccine access codes intended for underserved populations are being widely shared by text among healthy, privileged residents. One 32-year-old in Oakland says he was told the code was to gain access to vaccine supplies that were set to expire at the Oakland Coliseum. [Chronicle]
- A small plane crashed into a car on an I-580 overpass in Livermore this morning. The plane landed short of a runway at Livermore Airport and hit the overpass, and no injuries were reported. [CBS SF]
- The pandemic year has been especially rough on teenagers with anxiety or tendencies to depression. Even teens with mild anxiety have had their symptoms grow, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors have increased 25 percent according to surveys. [New York Times]
- A former youth lacrosse coach, 52-year-old Bruce Taylor of San Francisco, was arrested Friday for possession of child pornography and for taking surreptitious videos of children of women in public. [Examiner]
- Youyang Gu, a 27-year-old data scientist in the Bay Area, has been impressing experts with his highly accurate projections of COVID-19 deaths. [ABC 7]
- A coyote that's been very aggressive with people in the Lafayette/Moraga area of the East Bay has now bitten a fifth person, as forensic analysis has found. [SFGate]
- Tiger Woods' leg injuries, involving open fractures in which the skin was broken, could mean he won't ever play professional golf again. [Associated Press]