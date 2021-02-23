- A vigil is taking place tonight at 7 p.m. outside City Lights Bookstore in North Beach to mark the passing of Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Ferlinghetti died last night at age 101 — see our obituary here.
- A 60-year-old man was beaten and robbed of his electric wheelchair by four thieves last week in SoMa, and was then forced to crawl home. The incident happened on Mary Street near the Chronicle building around 9 p.m. on February 17, and the victim was punched and thrown to the ground before his wheelchair was stolen. [KRON4]
- The body of a Peninsula woman who was reported missing on Monday was found and identified at the Grand Canyon today. 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside was found about 300 feet below the South Rim near Trailview Overlook, and her vehicle was found near the Bright Angel Lodge on the South Rim on Monday. [KRON4]
- A man was killed in a stabbing following a fight near the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday morning. [CBS SF]
- Not that anyone was likely following this to the letter if they have been traveling during the pandemic, but on Tuesday San Francisco officials announced that you no longer have to quarantine for 10 days upon your arrival in or return to the city. [NBC Bay Area]
- Veteran prosecutor and Alameda County Deputy District Attorney Jimmie Wilson announced today that he will run for the DA job in 2022 — and his current boss, Nancy O'Malley, has not yet announced if she will run for a fourth term. [Chronicle]
- A Sacramento mom says that her highly profitable "hot mom" OnlyFans account led to her children's Catholic school expelling all three of them. [CBS Sacramento]
- Golfer Tiger Woods is reportedly in surgery following serious leg injuries from a rollover crash in Southern California this morning. [Broke-Ass Stuart / Chronicle]
- State Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) just introduced legislation that would provide three years of guaranteed basic income to former foster youth who have aged out of the system without finding permanent placement with families. [Bay City News]
Photo: Caroline Culler/Wikimedia