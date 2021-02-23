The SoMa West Skatepark on Duboce Avenue was the site of a homicide Monday evening, following an altercation between two young men.

As KPIX reports, police officers responded to Otis Street and Duboce Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Monday and found the 24-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound to his torso. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified, as Mission Local reports, and police say he had no fixed address.

A 19-year-old suspect, James Christian Moncrief, who also had no fixed address, was booked into the county jail last night and charged with homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The skate park and its adjacent dog play area were constructed by the city underneath the freeway overpass in 2014.

This was potentially San Francisco's sixth or seventh homicide of 2021, depending on whether the February 4 crash that killed a jogger near Lake Merced is treated as a vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information about Monday's stabbing is asked to call the SFPD’s tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Photo via SF Department of Public Works