- The mass-vaccination site at the Moscone Center will reopen on Thursday, after nearly a two-week pause. The site was only operating for ten days before shutting down due to lack of vaccine supply. [KRON4]
- San Francisco, San Mateo, and Marin counties likely will move back to the less restrictive "Red" tier for reopening on Tuesday. Whether that means indoor dining will be back in SF this week remains to be seen, and is up to city officials. [CBS SF]
- Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies arrested 26-year-old Darryon Williams on Saturday following a high-speed chase, after Williams alleged fired on first responders in Antioch. A firefighter and a paramedic suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting while responding to a call, and Williams has now been charged with murder in a separate case, after a man was found dead in a home. [KTVU]
- Marin County has opened a drive-through vaccination site at the Larkspur Landing Ferry Terminal. [CBS SF]
- Contra Costa County is ahead of the rest of the Bay Area in vaccinating residents, having already given first shots to 70% of its over-75 population, and given first shots to 19% of all residents over the age of 16. [Mercury News]
- San Jose police are investigating the city's fifth homicide of the year, after the victim arrived at Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning and later died. [CBS SF]
- A 55-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday after being found hiding in a home where a 26-year-old man overdosed on fentanyl, and police located evidence to suggest the older man was engaged in selling the drug. [CBS SF]
- The Senate confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland to be Biden't attorney general begins today. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court has dealt former President Trump another blow, denying his last-ditch effort to shield his taxes from being released to federal prosecutors in New York. [New York Times]
