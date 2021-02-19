- Friday morning rain will be followed by another round of rain tonight into Saturday. The rain clears out of the Bay Area around noon today, then more moves in late tonight and into the morning, clearing out again for a sunny Saturday. [KRON4]
- San Francisco parents staged "Zoom-in" sit-in-style protests outside SFUSD schools on Thursday. They are protesting the district dragging its feet on reopening plans. [Examiner]
- SF-based Dropbox posted a fourth-quarter loss of $345.8 million, driven by the write-down of $398 million relating to the downsizing of its office footprint. The file-hosting company laid off 11% of its staff last month as it transitions to primarily remote work, and last year put 472,000 square feet of its Mission Bay headquarters up for sublease. [SF Business Times / Reuters]
- An East Bay journalist is suing the City of Richmond after being shot with a rubber bullet during a George Floyd protest last year. [Bay City News]
- The Vallejo store owner who was shot by robbers, Marc Quidit, reportedly got in a shootout with the thieves, and took four bullets to his abdomen. [SFGate]
- The City College vaccination site is back open today, but only for second doses. [KRON4]
- New studies suggest that people who have already had and recovered from COVID-19 should just get a single vaccine dose to boost their immunity. [New York Times]
- Contra Costa County is opening up vaccinations to grocery store workers, but supplies are still hindering the rollout. [ABC 7]
- Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the fact that she had COVID "early on," and she says she's still suffering after-effects including inflammation, fatigue, and brain fog. [ABC 7]
- 2020 and 2016 are tied for the warmest year on record, globally. [NBC Bay Area]
