- A historic Victorian house is being picked up and moved from Franklin Street to Fulton Street in SF on Sunday. The project has been eight years in the making, and it involves a ton of logistics. [Hoodline]
- The San Francisco Police Commission has rejected a proposal by the SFPD to lay off 167 officers — as part of an 11% budget cut being pushed by City Hall. Commissioners have asked the department to try to trim the fat in other ways if possible. [KTVU]
- Historic Preservation commissioners won't be voting on it for another two weeks following a delay, but the Rec and Parks Commission unanimously approved the extension of the Ferris Wheel in Golden Gate Park today. [Chronicle]
- ABC 7 spoke to at least one family that wants to pull their kids out of the SFUSD due to their delaying the reopening of schools. [ABC 7]
- The San Francisco Zoo is trying to raise money to help a massive sea turtle rescue effort happening amid the cold snap in Texas. [Associated Press]
- There are now over 2,000 dining parklets in San Francisco, and there are still 1,000 more in the approval pipeline. [Hoodline]
- A big flower bloom along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County is becoming a major photo draw. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco is set to begin vaccinating restaurant workers next week, but will they require everyone to provide proof or will it be an honor system? [Eater]
- There's still more to do (and buy) this weekend as part of California Craft Beer Week!
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram