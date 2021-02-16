A meeting between the SF Unified School District and teachers' unions that was scheduled to happen today, to discuss a tentative agreement for reopening schools, has been rescheduled for next Tuesday. The Board of Education made a last-minute change to the schedule today. [NBC Bay Area]

The Board of Education made a last-minute change to the schedule today. [NBC Bay Area] Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has filed what's expected to be the first in a wave of lawsuits against Donald Trump for inciting the riot at the Capitol. The lawsuit also names Rudy Giuliani, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers for their roles in the events of January 6. [Associated Press]

The lawsuit also names Rudy Giuliani, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers for their roles in the events of January 6. [Associated Press] While SF's two mass-vaccination sites were forced to close this week due to lack of vaccine supply, the Oakland Coliseum site opens today for Tiers 1a and 1b. That means that teachers and grocery store workers in Oakland can go to the Coliseum for vaccines starting this week. [KTVU]

That means that teachers and grocery store workers in Oakland can go to the Coliseum for vaccines starting this week. [KTVU] The SFPD has arrested 31-year-old Haskell Allen in connection with an assault on an 83-year-old man in the Tenderloin on Saturday night. [Examiner]

A small group of homeless people living in a highly visible tent encampment in Dunphy Park, along Bridgeway on the Sausalito waterfront, was given until Tuesday at 9 a.m. to clear out. [CBS SF]

Sonoma County has opened the third of three new vaccination sites, at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, which will be vaccinating 300 people per day. [KRON4]

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Santa Rosa Monday night on attempted murder charges following a shooting Monday morning at a bus stop on Guerneville Road. [CBS SF]

People in California with asthma, hypertension, and weakened immune systems aren't technically going to be eligible for getting vaccinated on March 15, with the state's list of underlying health conditions purposely narrow. [Mercury News]

Today is Mardi Gras, and it's 26 degrees in New Orleans right now, which may help tamp down any super-spreading activities — and everyone is trying to be responsible this year after what happened last year unbeknownst to anyone. [NPR]

Top Image: With Mardi Gras parades canceled this year, houses all over New Orleans have been decorated as "house floats" for people to drive/walk by and see. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)