- Nearly half of seniors 65 years and older in what's considered the Bay Area's epicenter for the pandemic have been vaccinated. The county announced Monday that more than half of residents 75 years and older and 43.7 percent of those 65 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine; Santa Clara County health officials now say that 232,761 residents have been either partially or fully vaccinated. [Bay City News]
- East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell, one of the impeachment managers who argued the case for Trump's impeachment, believes the entire process was worthwhile. In an interview with ABC7's Kristen Sze, the representative for California's 15th congressional district said the process was "completely worth it to show that a president is held accountable until the last second that they are in the office"; Swalwell went on to add "the country needed to see just what our president incited among our citizens to attack our capital." [ABC7]
- It looks like today's rain came and went quicker than previously thought — but more rainy weather is on the way before the weekend. [ABC7]
- A gentle reminder that your surgical-grade face covering should go on before you layer it with a fabric face mask. [NBC Bay Area]
- If you want to see Yosemite’s "firefall," which is expected to happen on and off until February 24, make sure you make a reservation to enter the national park — ASAP. [KTVU]
- A $2.95M Parnassus Heights home — famous for its Edwardian exterior — has an especially serene, Architectural Digest-worthy interior, thanks to now-renowned Norwedain architect Casper Mork Ulnes. [SFGate]
- Lucy Mirigian, the oldest-living San Francisco resident, died Friday morning at 114 years old. [Hoodline]
- As more tech companies announce permanent stay-at-home work models, downtown SF may look like "a tomb" for even longer. [Chronicle]
- A falling tree, more or less, wiped out Absinthe’s Hayes Valley parklet. [Hoodline]
- Valentine's Day is over, yes — but that doesn't mean you can treat yourself to blossoms from one of SF's best flower shops. [7x7]
Image: Getty Images/doble-d