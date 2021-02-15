- A woman died in a mysterious collision on eastbound 580 in Oakland on Sunday afternoon, and CHP is still seeking information from the public. It's believed that a vehicle rear-ended a green Plymouth Breeze with two people inside, killing the female passenger and injuring the male driver, and the vehicle was found on the right shoulder of the freeway. [KRON4]
- The SFPD announced an arrest in connection with Friday night's double shooting near the Embarcadero. Police arrested a Fresno man, 25-year-old Tyler Gangell, on suspicion of numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder. [KTVU]
- A new report confirms that Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick likely has not been doing any enforcement of COVID-related public-health orders for the last seven months. There has not been a single citation written by the sheriff's department since July — and Essick publicly stated his defiance of ongoing lockdown orders back in May, setting off a fight with the county board of supervisors. [Press Democrat]
- The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate for the state of California just hit 3.7%, the lowest it's been since November. [ABC 7]
- SF's Historic Preservation Commission is taking up the proposed four-year extension for the Golden Gate Park Ferris wheel on Wednesday. [Examiner]
- Four people in Oregon who are fully vaccinated — and 14 or more days had since their second shots — have been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19, but they all had mild or no symptoms. [KOIN]
- Nicki Minaj's 64-year-old father was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island Friday. [Associated Press]
Photo via Earthcam