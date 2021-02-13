- There was a double shooting Friday night near Drumm Street at the Hyatt Regency Hotel that left two men injured. One man is said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, while the other one is recovering from less severe wounds; both men were taken to a nearby hospital and police are still looking for the gunman. [ABC7]
- SF police have set up additional patrols around Chinatown over the Lunar New Year weekend after a wake of violent attacks on older Asians. [KRON4]
- In another round of vaccine loophole drama: It appears some California fitness trainers were able to sneak their way into getting COVID-19 vaccines under the guise of being "health care workers." [NBC Bay Area]
- The navigation center in District 3 — which is designated to help mostly homeless youth between 18 to 24 — opened this week at Post and Hyde streets. [Hoodline]
- Despite state orders to demolish it, the homeless encampment at Oakland's Union Point Park is still standing. [Oaklandside]
- Carey Craddock, a Bay Area-based expert horticulturist, will be hosting a free Zoom "Grow Your Own Food" online workshop today to help gardeners — no matter their skill level — plant, grow, and maintain their own food supplies that also help benefit the planet. [Mission Local]
- Here’s a list (of mostly online) South Bay events to help you celebrate the Lunar New Year over the weekend. [Hoodline]
- And a vaccine trial at Oxford is looking into the safety and efficacy of using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — which was developed by the university — in children. [The Hill]
Image: Getty Images/rskin