- It's Lunar New Year's Day today, and celebrations around the Bay are mostly subdued, but there will be firecrackers. KTVU reports on firecrackers — believed to ward off evil spirits for the new year — going off in Oakland's Chinatown this morning. [KTVU]
- A man got stuck in the closing doors of a BART train at Powell Station Thursday night and sustained injuries to his leg and head. Details of the incident are slim, but the man was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. [Chronicle]
- An equipment problem on a train at 24th Street/Mission caused delays on the BART system in both directions Friday morning starting around 7:45 a.m. [Mercury News]
- Of course when the California EDD decides to crack down on fraud, they're bound to screw up the crackdown, and one Ukiah man (who unfortunately has the easy-to-mistake name of John Johnson) had his unemployment benefits cut off by the EDD and had them accuse him of being in jail. [ABC 7]
- 25-year-old fitness instructors in the South Bay have allegedly been getting their COVID vaccines claiming to be "healthcare workers." [ABC 7]
- BART is offering free ride vouchers for anyone receiving their COVID vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum. [KRON4]
- A court hearing has been set for March 22 for San Francisco's lawsuit against the SF Unified School District over its lack of a reopening plan. [KRON4]
- An elderly man in North Hollywood took an ad out in the Wall Street Journal, at a cost of $10,000, in order to complain to AT&T about his internet being too slow. [CBS LA]
- Massachusetts is giving vaccines to the caregivers of seniors, if they accompany someone 75 or older to get their shot — and this has set up an online "old rush" for septuagenarian friends. [New York Times]
Photo: Rain Jokinen