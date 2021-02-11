- The FBI Thursday announced a massive drug bust in the South Bay in which they seized 818 pounds of methamphetamine — enough for about 40 million doses and one of the largest amounts ever seized in the Bay Area — which they say came to the states from Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel. The bust also included charges against 19 individuals in connection with drug trafficking. [KRON4]
- The Port of San Francisco is moving forward with an ambitious redevelopment project for Piers 30-32. The Port Commission is granting an exclusive negotiating agreement to last four and a half years with Strada Investment Group of San Francisco and Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co. for the $1.2 billion project that includes a Bay-fed floating pool in the middle. [SF Business Times]
- The San Francisco school board on Tuesday rejected the appointment of a white gay man to the Parent Advisory Council, based on his race. The council's racial makeup is diverse, but the board voted that it would not be diverse enough if Seth Brenzel were appointed, and white people would make up the "dominating race," though they would still be in the minority. [ABC7]
- Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been called out for attending his son's wedding in December on the California coast, which of course was a largely maskless affair. McCarthy said the decision was made by the bride and groom to go forward with a very small event after originally planning one with 300 guests — this one only had about 15. [Chronicle]
- South Bay favorite Psycho Donuts has opened a new kiosk at the Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara. [Hoodline]
- All Americans might be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April, Dr. Fauci says, but it will be "several more months" before distribution could be complete. [New York Times]
- Federal officials have uncovered a major scam involving fake N95 masks that were sold to hospitals and government agencies. [ABC 7]
Photo: FBI San Francisco/Twitter