- Despite a tentative agreement between teachers and the SF Unified School District about reopening, a lawsuit the city filed against the district is moving forward. City Attorney Dennis Herrera still calls the district's reopening plan "woefully inadequate." [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed is giving a live update on the city's vaccination effort at 11 a.m., and may be talking about SF's progress into the next tier of reopening? Or maybe not yet. [London Breed/Twitter]
- White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki directly addressed the videos of attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area, and said that President Joe Biden is "concerned" and that's "why he's been outspoken in making clear that attacks, verbal attacks, any attacks of any form, are unacceptable." [ABC 7]
- Sheriff's deputies in Vallecito, in Tuolomne County, performed a dramatic rescue of a man dangling from a bridge after he attempted to take his own life. [Associated Press]
- A combination of snowpack and the COVID-related draw of the great outdoors has led to a record-setting number of avalanche deaths so far this winter, with 14 dead in seven avalanches in the U.S. just the first week of February — more than at any time in at least the last century. [New York Times]
- Student athletes in Oakland were back out on the field for the first time in almost a year on Monday — able to practice but with strict no-contact rules. [CBS SF]
- San Jose police officers are some of the first in the country to receive LGBTQ sensitivity training, and there are new regulations about using people's preferred pronouns and names in all official paperwork. [Hoodline]
- Levi's Stadium opens as the state's largest mass-vaccination site starting today. [ABC 7]
- Predictably, Walgreens is reporting an outage on its COVID-19 vaccine appointment website just as the company is rolling out vaccine distribution nationwide. [ABC 7]
- According to a new NTSB investigation, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed last year in Southern California with Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and six other passengers had flown into clouds, against regulation, and then experienced spatial disorientation. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell