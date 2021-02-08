- The suspect believed responsible for pushing an 84-year-old San Francisco man to the ground on January 28, leading to his death, is being held without bail. 19-year-old Antoine Watson was allegedly seen on surveillance video shoving Vicha Ratanapakdee in the Anza Vista neighborhood, and he's pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and elder abuse. [CBS SF]
- Want to know where and when you can get your COVID vaccine shot in the Bay Area? The Chronicle has a helpful guide covering all nine counties and all the big healthcare networks, because depending on where you live and where you go to the doctor, the process is going to be different. [Chronicle]
- Pittsburg police have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting incident last month that left a suspect injured. [CBS SF]
- Two suspects, 26-year-old Jermaine McDonald and 26-year-old Kenneth Matthews, both of San Francisco, have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a January 23 shootout in the Bayview in which they apparently shot multiple times at each other. [CBS SF]
- A GoFundMe for Jeffrey Fang, the DoorDash driver whose kids were accidentally abducted when he was carjacked on Saturday, has already raised almost $120,000 — so may he can stop driving for DoorDash for a while. [Eater]
- Delta Airlines says it will continue blocking middle seats through April 2021. [ABC 7]
- A new study suggests climate change is lengthening allergy season for many. [New York Times]
- Old Navy, which has had its own corporate headquarters in Mission Bay separate from parent company Gap Inc., will be closing its offices and moving in with Gap on the Embarcadero. [Chronicle]
- On the occasion of the 15th anniversary of her restaurant-news e-column, Marcia "Tablehopper" Gagliardi dishes about how the SF food scene has changed and continues to change, and why she doubled down on the coverage during the pandemic. [SFGate]
- In another example of Facebook doing something and the rest of us saying, "Oh, now you want to help?", the company announced that it is going to ban content that links vaccines with autism, and other vaccine misinformation. [The Verge]
Top image: Pedestrians walk by an Old Navy store on May 25, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)