- The 64-year-old Placer County man, whose death after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot was widely publicized, apparently died of COVID-19, not from the vaccine. The coroner has determined that the man had not fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection that had been diagnosed in December, and he had underlying health conditions as well. [Placer County Sheriff/Facebook]
- Oakland Airport's Terminal 1 was shut down for two hours Sunday afternoon after a passenger made a bomb threat. The irate passenger reportedly was angry about a delayed flight to Mexico and announced that he had a bomb in his bag. [CBS SF]
- Legendary 94-year-old "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" singer Tony Bennett is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, and apparently has been for at least five years. His wife, Susan, tells AARP magazine that "when he sings, he’s the old Tony," but he's otherwise having rarer and rarer moments of lucidity. [Associated Press]
- Bay Area lawmakers have been reacting to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's insane comments about Jewish space lasers starting the Camp Fire, and Rep. Barbara Lee says she's an example of "the enemy within." [CBS SF]
- Two Daly City youths, Antoine Watson, 19, and Maylasia Goo, 20, have been arrested for murdering an 84-year-old man who died after being pushed to the ground in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco last Thursday. [Chronicle]
- A frat party at Santa Clara University attracted at least 75 unmasked students last week. [The Santa Clara]
- The New York Times has an extensive report on the 77 days in which President Trump extended and expanded his lie about election fraud, and who helped it happen. [New York Times]
- An eight-month-old border collie named Robert had to be rescued Sunday night after he took a tumble off a cliff at Mavericks Beach near Half Moon Bay. [CBS SF]
- There's video of the two giant pandas at the National Zoo in D.C. playing around in the newly fallen snow. [ABC 7]
Photo: Darwin Bell