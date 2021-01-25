- The death of a Placer County man shortly after receiving a COVID vaccine is being investigated. The man tested positive for COVID in late December, reportedly, and it is unclear if the death was the result of an allergic reaction. [CBS Sacramento]
- Bay Area teachers remain in a confusing limbo about when they will be getting COVID vaccinations, which may delay the reopening of schools. [Chronicle]
- Three people were shot and wounded Saturday night/early Sunday when gunfire erupted in the parking lot of an Embassy Suites hotel in Burlingame. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD made an arrest last week in the January 16 shooting of a 43-year-old man on the unit block of Sanchez Street near Duboce Park. [SFPD/Facebook]
- A multi-vehicle crashed closed the 101/580 transition in San Rafael on Sunday night. [NBC Bay Area]
- Sacramento is getting far more aggressive with building affordable housing than San Francisco has been. [Chronicle]
- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took a Trumpian response to the coronavirus pandemic, says he is now COVID-positive and his symptoms are "mild." [Associated Press]
- President Biden is issuing an executive order overturning Trump's ban on transgender people joining the military. [Associated Press]
- Moderna is said to be working on a booster shot to make its vaccine more effective against the South African variant of the coronavirus. [New York Times]
Photo: CastroCam.net