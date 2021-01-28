- Rains continue to pummel the South Bay, East Bay, and Central Coast this morning, with cities like San Jose and Los Gatos seeing some unusually intense rainfall. Flooding has caused some road closures in the South Bay, and San Francisco and the North Bay will continue seeing scattered showers Thursday. [CBS SF]
- There was also flooding Thursday morning in San Francisco on Cesar Chavez, and near Market Street. A traffic advisory was issued warning of high winds on the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. [Chronicle]
- Around two dozen structures were damaged in Monterey County on Wednesday due to mudslides and debris flows, and damage is still being assessed. [CBS SF]
- Today's the day restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining in SF, but it's going to be a damp and cold night for that. [KRON4]
- A walk-in COVID vaccination site — with no appointments — opens today in East San Jose, at Mexican Heritage Plaza (1700 Alum Rock Ave.) for people over 65 and healthcare workers. [CBS SF]
- A poll of Californians has found that 71% want the COVID vaccine, but that leaves 29% saying they will "probably not" or will "definitely not" be getting it, and that could be a problem. [Chronicle]
- A 42-year-old Napa County supervisor is getting heat for taking a vaccination shot ahead of older residents. [ABC 7]
- Archaeologists in Alaska have found the remains of a fort built by the Tlingit people in Sitka in the early 19th century to ward of Russian invaders. [New York Times]
- Three teenage boys have been charged with lighting a house fire in Denver that killed a family of five from Senegal. [New York Times]
Photo: Eric Witsoe