- Mayor London Breed issued a sharp statement Wednesday about the school board's decision to rename 44 schools by April. "This is an important conversation to have, and one that we should involve our communities, our families, and our students," Breed said in a statement. "What I cannot understand is why the School Board is advancing a plan to have all these schools renamed by April, when there isn’t a plan to have our kids back in the classroom by then." [CBS SF]
- An 85-year-old San Francisco man who was hit by a Toyota Corolla in a January 19 collision in the area of 24th Street and San Jose Avenue has died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified, and the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- The state has named Blue Shield of California to be the outside administrator in charge of ramping up California's vaccine distribution effort. [KTVU]
- Jeffrey Johnson, a state appeals court justice found by a state disciplinary agency to have sexually harassed attorneys and colleagues, has lost an appeal and is now the highest ranking judicial figure ever removed from office in state history. [Chronicle]
- San Quentin death row inmate Louis Peoples, 58, was found dead in his cell this week — he was convicted in the killing of four people in Stockton in a meth-fueled crime spree in 1997. [CBS SF]
- Southwest Airlines is announcing a new route between Oakland and Santa Barbara starting in April. [KRON4]
- Government records show that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio spent years as a law enforcement informant and undercover operative, in a cooperation deal to reduce a sentence in a fraud case. [Associated Press]
- Down in New Orleans this Mardi Gras season, people are decorating their homes as "house floats" since there are no parades this year. [ABC 7]
- Incredible, inimitable comedic and dramatic actress Cloris Leachman has died at the age of 94. [New York Times]
Photo: Castrocam.net