- The atmospheric river heading into the Bay Area is big enough that the famed the Hurricane Hunters from the famed 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron are flying into it to measure its potency. The Hurricane Hunters are typically doing most of their work around the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season. [CBS SF]
- Twitter has permanently banned that MyPillow asshole Mike Lindell. According to a Twitter spokesperson, he was banned for "repeated violations" of the platforms civic integrity policy, because he can't stop crowing about how the election was fraudulent and rigged. [Associated Press]
- The I-5 down by the Grapevine, north of L.A. is shut down in both directions this morning due to heavy snow. [ABC 7]
- With the lockdown lifted, the San Jose Sharks are headed back to the SAP Center sooner. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland Congresswoman Barbara Lee has just become the first Black woman to chair the Foreign Affairs Committee. [CBS SF]
- The local artists have been selected, and this year's Muni Art theme is "San Francisco United." [Muni Diaries]
- The Oakland Zoo is opening 50 days after it was shut down. [KTVU]
- Coach Steve Kerr's moving James Wiseman into the starting lineup proved critical in the Warriors’ 130-108 win over the Timberwolves Monday night. [Chronicle]
