- Twitter has launched a crowdsourced fact-checking project called Birdwatch, in which pre-selected users will act like Wikipedia editors, offering both expert and non-expert notations on false or questionable tweets. The program is starting with 1,000 users in the U.S. and will eventually expand, and these notations will not replace existing flags and alerts the company uses. [Associated Press]
- With the restarting of outdoor dining allowed by the state, some Bay Area counties saw restaurants already open for lunch on Monday. Marin County and others allowed outdoor dining to resume immediately, but not many restaurants were ready. [Chronicle]
- California may shift to fully age-based prioritization for COVID vaccinations, with Governor Gavin Newsom saying on Monday that the focus needs to be on equity. [KTVU]
- Newsom unveiled the new My Turn app today, to help Californians figure out when they are next in line for a vaccine shot, and the app was developed by Salesforce. [SF Business Times]
- California officials are now saying that about 10% of the unemployment payments made last year through the EDD were to fraudulent claims, with the fraud now mounting to around $30 billion. [Chronicle]
- Yosemite National Park is remaining closed as this atmospheric river is set to batter the state, all while still cleaning up after the last major wind storm last week. [CBS SF]
- SF-based DoorDash will have an ad during the Super Bowl this year. [SF Business Times]
- The Safeway on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley has had its liquor license suspended for 45 days because it sold alcohol to minors. [Berkeleyside]
- The Senate confirmed Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary today. [New York Times]
- And the House delivered its article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate today, officially triggering the second Senate trial of the former president. [New York Times]
