Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry made history Saturday night, splashing in his 2,561st career three-pointer early in the second half of a 127-108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors trailed in this one from start to finish, falling behind 14-0 to start the game and watching the Jazz lead balloon to 30 by halftime.

The highlight of the night came in the third quarter, when Stephen Curry hit his fourth three pointer of the game to pass Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for second on the NBA all-time made 3s list.

Curry held up ‘31’ to honor the legend after draining the historic bucket, and Miller, with his own son on his lap, lauded praises on Steph and his work-ethic in the postgame Zoom press conference.

“I know what goes into that," Miller said. "I know the countless hours when it's easy to go hang with your boys, hit the club, sleep, do other things, but you're in the lab getting your work done. So the sacrifices, obviously with your family, you're an unbelievable father and family man, and I know there's sacrifices that come with that. And the blend that you have with your family and basketball and Dub Nation, the Millers are very proud of you, especially this little guy. He is your #1 fan. So thank you so much for what you have done, my friend."

Curry, who shot 9-18 and 5-10 from 3 on the night, finishing the game with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, was touched by the kind words from one of his own idols growing up.

"That means a lot, Reg," Curry said. "I appreciate it. Like you said, I know I have a lot more in the tank. But try to live out all those — that competitive juice, the work that goes in, the appreciation of every game I get to play and to shoot the ball at this level, obviously doing a lot of other things, but to follow in your footsteps in that regard, it means a lot, so I appreciate the support. You and Ray [Allen] have been — if I'm chasing any record, to have two guys that have reached back and encouraged me the way that y'all have means a lot, so I'll pass that torch on as well, but I appreciate you, man. And thanks for all the support. It means a lot."

I’ve had the best seat in the house in calling a lot of your games @StephenCurry30, simply GREATNESS!!! Congrats but the job isn’t done, Jesus Shuttlesworth is waiting on ya.. #GreatnessPersonified pic.twitter.com/Nogs71fRyA — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 24, 2021

Curry now finds himself just 411 three-pointers behind Hall of Famer Ray Allen. If Curry continues at his career average of 3.6 threes a game, he will most likely pass Allen midway through the next season. Steph caught Miller and Allen in record time, reaching 2,560 made threes in just 715 games, while it took the two marksmen 1,388 and 1074 career games to hit the same mark, respectively.

Steph took some of his own time Sunday to congratulate Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on another Super Bowl appearance. This year marks Brady’s 10th Super Bowl in his 21 seasons, meaning he is technically more likely to make it to the NFL Championship on any given year (47.6%) than Steph Curry is to make a three-pointer in an NBA game (career 43.3%).

Steph congratulating Tom Brady on IG pic.twitter.com/Hc6iQj8pHF — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) January 24, 2021

The Warriors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night at 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Top Image: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images