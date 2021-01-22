- Mayor Breed took to Twitter this morning to share the city's most current "COVID-19 reproductive rate" — which is currently at 0.99. Friday also saw the rate of weekly change in COVID-positive hospitalizations fall by 9%, along with other promising statistics that show the pandemic loosening its grip on San Francisco; the current ICU rate in the Bay Area also sits at 6.6%. [Chronicle/ The Bold Italic]
San Francisco's COVID-19 reproductive rate is back under 1, at 0.99!— London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 22, 2021
That means for every person who gets COVID-19, on average they're passing it to less than one other person. We're slowing the spread.
If this continues, we could soon start reopening under CA's guidelines.
- San Jose firefighters responded to an ammonia spill at a Kellogg's-operated facility on (of course) Eggo Way Friday afternoon. The on-site first responders included a hazmat team that entered the manufacturing site at 400 block of Eggo Way shortly after arriving around 4 p.m.; no injuries were reported and nearby residents were told to shelter in place — but feel free to "leggo my [potentially toxic] eggo." [KPIX]
- Multiple arrests have been made in relation to last weekend's Tenderloin shooting that injured five people. SF police have since arrested "30-year-old Cory James Howard of Stockton, 44-year-old Karmal Howard of Antioch and 44-year-old Robert Mitchell of San Francisco," who each face felony charges for "carrying concealed firearms, carrying loaded firearms, and for being convicted felons in possession of firearms." [KPIX]
- The woman — who was later identified as 34-year-old Veronica DeNitto — that died in a Daly City house fire on January 15 reportedly was deceased prior to the inferno. [KRON4]
- With the Biden-Harris administration restoring DACA and issuing a moratorium on certain deportations for 100 days, Santa Clara County has set up a hotline for dreamers to help them seek legal counsel. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new Korean-style ice creamery is slated to come to San Jose's Market Park. [Hoodline]
- Three San Francisco Sheriff’s Department captains have tested positive for COVID-19. [Examiner]
- A judge from the County of San Mateo recently issued a restraining order against Pacifica Beach Yoga to keep the location closed after a filed lawsuit alleged its owner held maskless, indoor gym sessions. [SFGate]
- Executive orders, though as powerful as they are, can easily be overturned by the next sitting president — and we're all now seeing a masterclass in just that activity. [NYT]
Image: Getty Images/canbalci